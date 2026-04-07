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    ITT Tour: Katana Forge

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    IMARI, Japan (Apr. 5, 2026) – The Sasebo Information, Tickets and Travel program hosts a katana forge tour at the Nishimura Naomasa Swordsmithing Workshop in Imari, Japan, Apr. 5, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 02:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002226
    VIRIN: 260405-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620153
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, ITT Tour: Katana Forge, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ITT
    Katana
    Tour
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Swordsmith

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