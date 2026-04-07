IMARI, Japan (Apr. 5, 2026) – The Sasebo Information, Tickets and Travel program hosts a katana forge tour at the Nishimura Naomasa Swordsmithing Workshop in Imari, Japan, Apr. 5, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 02:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002226
|VIRIN:
|260405-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620153
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Tour: Katana Forge, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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