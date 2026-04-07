Child Youth Program Japanese Festival

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 31, 2026) – The Child Youth Program holds their Japanese Festival at the Harbor View Club onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 31, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 02:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002225
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-RJ809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620152
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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