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    Child Youth Program Japanese Festival

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 31, 2026) – The Child Youth Program holds their Japanese Festival at the Harbor View Club onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 31, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 02:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002225
    VIRIN: 260331-N-RJ809-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, Child Youth Program Japanese Festival, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Harbor View Club
    CYP
    Japanese Festival
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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