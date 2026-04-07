JMSDF Spring Gathering

JMSDF SASEBO DISTRICT HEADQUARTERS, Japan (Mar. 28, 2026) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) holds a spring gathering event onboard JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters, Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 02:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002223
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-OR754-4073
|Filename:
|DOD_111620147
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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