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    KMEP 26.1 | V28 Urban Operations Training

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    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct urban operation training at Rodriguez Live-Fire Training Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, April 6, 2026. This training is designed to improve decision-making, coordination, and maneuverability, increasing lethality in complex environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002221
    VIRIN: 260406-M-DA683-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620132
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: POCHEON, KR

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    This work, KMEP 26.1 | V28 Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Oscar Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    urban operations
    3rdMarDiv
    KMEP
    V28
    Korea
    usmc

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