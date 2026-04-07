U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct urban operation training at Rodriguez Live-Fire Training Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, April 6, 2026. This training is designed to improve decision-making, coordination, and maneuverability, increasing lethality in complex environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002221
|VIRIN:
|260406-M-DA683-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620132
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|POCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMEP 26.1 | V28 Urban Operations Training, by LCpl Oscar Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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