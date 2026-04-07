KMEP 26.1 | V28 Urban Operations Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct urban operation training at Rodriguez Live-Fire Training Complex, Pocheon, South Korea, April 6, 2026. This training is designed to improve decision-making, coordination, and maneuverability, increasing lethality in complex environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Oscar Ocampo)