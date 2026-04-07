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    JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    A1C Ashton Walker, a contracting specialist for the 374th Contracting Squadron, speaks on the overall mission and how each role in the military plays a part to complete it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002218
    VIRIN: 260409-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111620088
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember Your Why CONS, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Community Relations
    Yokota Air Base
    Contracting

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