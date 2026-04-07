A1C Ashton Walker, a contracting specialist for the 374th Contracting Squadron, speaks on the overall mission and how each role in the military plays a part to complete it.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002217
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111620085
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Remember Your Why CONS B-roll, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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