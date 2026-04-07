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    MFRC Soldiers Prepare for Mission

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mission preparation during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 8, 2026. Soldiers reapply camouflage, plan routes using digital systems and coordinate objectives in preparation for upcoming operations in the training area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002214
    VIRIN: 260409-A-LY421-9660
    Filename: DOD_111620018
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, MFRC Soldiers Prepare for Mission, by SPC Sandy Veravazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rakkasans
    101st (AASLT)
    MFRC
    JRTC 26-06

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