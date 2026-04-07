MFRC Soldiers Prepare for Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mission preparation during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 8, 2026. Soldiers reapply camouflage, plan routes using digital systems and coordinate objectives in preparation for upcoming operations in the training area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002214
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-LY421-9660
|Filename:
|DOD_111620018
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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