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    101st Chinooks Deliver Supplies During Night Operations

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deliver sustainment supplies to soldiers during nighttime operations at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 8, 2026. The aerial resupply provides essential equipment and resources to units operating in the training area, supporting continued operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002213
    VIRIN: 260409-A-LY421-7553
    Filename: DOD_111619981
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, 101st Chinooks Deliver Supplies During Night Operations, by SPC Sandy Veravazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rakkasans
    101st (AASLT)
    Chinook
    air assault
    JRTC 26-06

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