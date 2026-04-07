101st Chinooks Deliver Supplies During Night Operations

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deliver sustainment supplies to soldiers during nighttime operations at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 8, 2026. The aerial resupply provides essential equipment and resources to units operating in the training area, supporting continued operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002213
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-LY421-7553
|Filename:
|DOD_111619981
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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