101st Chinooks Deliver Supplies During Night Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002213" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deliver sustainment supplies to soldiers during nighttime operations at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 8, 2026. The aerial resupply provides essential equipment and resources to units operating in the training area, supporting continued operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)