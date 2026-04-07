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    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A video giving civilian and military audiences insight into how U.S. Navy Sailors are training and preparing to recover the Artemis II astronauts from their Integrity capsule on Apr. 10, 2026. U.S. Navy Divers with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1) are embarked on John P. Murtha in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 22:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002210
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111619973
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Recover, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EODGRU-1
    Artemis
    Artemis II
    diver
    navy diver

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