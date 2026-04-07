Ready to Recover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video giving civilian and military audiences insight into how U.S. Navy Sailors are training and preparing to recover the Artemis II astronauts from their Integrity capsule on Apr. 10, 2026. U.S. Navy Divers with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1) are embarked on John P. Murtha in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)