Best Ranger Competition 2026 | 1st Lt. Talan Saylor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Talan Saylor, Ranger Team Leader Initiative platoon leader, Warrior Training Battalion, Warrior Training Center, National Guard, is one of six National Guard Soldiers competing in the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10–12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Representing three two-man teams, National Guard Soldiers are competing alongside 61 teams from across the Army in a grueling three-day event that tests physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. Their participation highlights the National Guard’s readiness, lethality and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)