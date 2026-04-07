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    Best Ranger Competition 2026 | Capt. Christian Thompson

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Capt. Christian Thompson, commander, Alpha Company, Warrior Training Battalion, Warrior Training Center, is one of six National Guard Soldiers competing in the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10–12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Representing three two-man teams, National Guard Soldiers are competing alongside 61 teams from across the Army in a grueling three-day event that tests physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. Their participation highlights the National Guard’s readiness, lethality and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 22:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002206
    VIRIN: 260409-A-PV458-7928
    Filename: DOD_111619947
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2026 | Capt. Christian Thompson, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #nationalguard
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #InfantryWeek
    #BRC2026

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