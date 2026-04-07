U.S. Army Capt. Erik Gorman, a plans officer with the Alaska Army National Guard, is one of six National Guard Soldiers competing in the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10–12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Representing three two-man teams, National Guard Soldiers are competing alongside 61 teams from across the Army in a grueling three-day event that tests physical endurance, technical proficiency and leadership under pressure. Their participation highlights the National Guard’s readiness, lethality and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 22:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002203
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-PV458-3778
|Filename:
|DOD_111619926
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2026 | Capt. Erik Gorman, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.