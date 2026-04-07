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    Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Month Signing

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 6, 2026) – Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, signs a Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation with the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002202
    VIRIN: 260406-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111619925
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Month Signing, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC)
    Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month
    US Navy
    CFAS

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