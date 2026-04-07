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    25th Infantry Division and Philippine soldiers rehearse for upcoming bilateral live-fire

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers rehearse individual movement techniques ahead of a bilateral squad live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 7, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002201
    VIRIN: 260405-A-MA645-2001
    Filename: DOD_111619886
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division

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