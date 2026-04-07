25th Infantry Division and Philippine soldiers rehearse for upcoming bilateral live-fire

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers rehearse individual movement techniques ahead of a bilateral squad live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 7, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 01:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002201
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-MA645-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111619886
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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