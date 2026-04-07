25th Infantry Division and Philippine soldiers rehearse for upcoming bilateral live-fire

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FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – Building muscle memory and a shared understanding is the foundation of interoperability. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lorang, an infantryman assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, explains the importance of rehearsals before a bilateral squad live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026, April 7, 2026.

"It's very essential that we [conduct] these rehearsals, just like it's essential for us to conduct any rehearsal before an operation," Lorang said. "It creates that shared understanding of how we operate as well as how they operate."

Exercise Salaknib is an annual rehearsal designed to enhance the combined capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine Armies, strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance and reinforcing a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)