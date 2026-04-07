Military Child Month Proclamation

Soldiers and families attended a Month of the Military Child Proclamation ceremony at Camp Walker's Child Development Center on April 6. The event recognized military children and emphasized this year's theme, "Military Child and Youth, Strength in Every Story."
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002198
|VIRIN:
|260406-O-PQ498-9896
|Filename:
|DOD_111619826
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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