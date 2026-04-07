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    Military Child Month Proclamation

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2026

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers and families attended a Month of the Military Child Proclamation ceremony at Camp Walker's Child Development Center on April 6. The event recognized military children and emphasized this year's theme, "Military Child and Youth, Strength in Every Story."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002198
    VIRIN: 260406-O-PQ498-9896
    Filename: DOD_111619826
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Child Month Proclamation, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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