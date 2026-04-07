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    AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery

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    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64 Apache Helicopter flight crews assigned to 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment "Sabers", 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, execute an aerial gunnery designed to certify pilots on their weapons systems at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii from February 2-25, 2026. Flight crews conduct gunnery tables which range from dry-fire, individual skills to live-fire, collective combat scenarios. An aerial gunnery is a semi annual requirement necessary to maintain proficiency of aircrews, and allows the unit to build a more reliable combat power. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002195
    VIRIN: 260203-A-XD912-5288
    Filename: DOD_111619778
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Winter Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Weapons training
    AH-64 Apache
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    aerial gunnery
    Aviation
    Flight operations

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