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    EOD Prepares for MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, conduct a live-explosion exercise at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. The exercise demonstrates the skill and precision of explosive ordnance disposal technicians in a safe, controlled environment as they execute explosive effects supporting the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration and the Wall of Fire display at the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002185
    VIRIN: 260409-M-QC505-1001
    Filename: DOD_111619433
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, EOD Prepares for MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, by LCpl Naimah Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines, CherryPoint Air Show, explosion, training, dotmil, 2026MCASCHPTAirShow, USMC Freedom 250

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