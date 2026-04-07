EOD Prepares for MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, conduct a live-explosion exercise at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. The exercise demonstrates the skill and precision of explosive ordnance disposal technicians in a safe, controlled environment as they execute explosive effects supporting the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration and the Wall of Fire display at the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az)