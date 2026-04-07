EOD Prepares for MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, conduct a live-explosion exercise at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 7, 2026. The exercise demonstrates the skill and precision of explosive ordnance disposal technicians in a safe, controlled environment as they execute explosive effects supporting the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration and the Wall of Fire display at the 2026 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jasmin Az)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002185
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-QC505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111619433
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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