Video that describes the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) ecosystem of products and how data flows between them.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002182
|VIRIN:
|260409-O-EF526-4549
|Filename:
|DOD_111619387
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JOMIS Ecosystem Date Flow Video, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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