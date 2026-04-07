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    JOMIS Ecosystem Date Flow Video

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    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    Video that describes the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) ecosystem of products and how data flows between them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002182
    VIRIN: 260409-O-EF526-4549
    Filename: DOD_111619387
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, JOMIS Ecosystem Date Flow Video, by Maria OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MEDHUB
    JOMIS
    TBLD-M
    OpMed CDP
    BATDOK-J

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