136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing Ceremony

Soldiers of the 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion conduct a Casing Ceremony, April 6, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The Lighting Battalion Soldiers embark on a deployment within the U.S Central Command's area of operation; the 136th ESB's objective is clear, to be "The Voice of The Battlefield" by ensuring strategic and tactical communication across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002181
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-GF227-6631
|Filename:
|DOD_111619376
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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