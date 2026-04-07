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    136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing Ceremony

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    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Jason Santillana 

    Texas Military Department

    Soldiers of the 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion conduct a Casing Ceremony, April 6, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The Lighting Battalion Soldiers embark on a deployment within the U.S Central Command's area of operation; the 136th ESB's objective is clear, to be "The Voice of The Battlefield" by ensuring strategic and tactical communication across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002181
    VIRIN: 260406-A-GF227-6631
    Filename: DOD_111619376
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing Ceremony, by SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Always Ready Always There
    Texas Military Department
    Casing Ceremony
    Texas National Guard

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