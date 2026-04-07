136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Casing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002181" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 136th Expeditionary Signal Battalion conduct a Casing Ceremony, April 6, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The Lighting Battalion Soldiers embark on a deployment within the U.S Central Command's area of operation; the 136th ESB's objective is clear, to be "The Voice of The Battlefield" by ensuring strategic and tactical communication across the region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)