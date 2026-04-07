2026 Presque Isle Beach Inspection B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002180" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conducted the 2026 annual spring beach walk, monitoring the shoreline for erosion at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2026. These efforts help combat erosion, protect natural habitats, and ensure the long-term sustainability and public accessibility of the peninsula (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).