The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conducted the 2026 annual spring beach walk, monitoring the shoreline for erosion at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2026. These efforts help combat erosion, protect natural habitats, and ensure the long-term sustainability and public accessibility of the peninsula (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002180
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-FB511-7695
|Filename:
|DOD_111619277
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Presque Isle Beach Inspection B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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