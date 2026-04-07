16th MP Brigade Hosts 1st Annual Best Barracks Chef Competition

The 16th Military Police (MP) Brigade hosted its first Best Barracks Chef Competition, March 27, 2026 at the 16th MP Brigade barracks Complex on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Designed to build confidence and creativity, the Best Barracks Chef Competition shows Soldiers how to make quick, healthy meals using minimal barracks equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alixandria Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002178
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-FQ601-2456
|Filename:
|DOD_111619256
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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