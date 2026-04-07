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    16th MP Brigade Hosts 1st Annual Best Barracks Chef Competition

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alixandria Bauer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 16th Military Police (MP) Brigade hosted its first Best Barracks Chef Competition, March 27, 2026 at the 16th MP Brigade barracks Complex on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Designed to build confidence and creativity, the Best Barracks Chef Competition shows Soldiers how to make quick, healthy meals using minimal barracks equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alixandria Bauer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002178
    VIRIN: 260327-A-FQ601-2456
    Filename: DOD_111619256
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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