16th MP Brigade Hosts 1st Annual Best Barracks Chef Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002178" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 16th Military Police (MP) Brigade hosted its first Best Barracks Chef Competition, March 27, 2026 at the 16th MP Brigade barracks Complex on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Designed to build confidence and creativity, the Best Barracks Chef Competition shows Soldiers how to make quick, healthy meals using minimal barracks equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alixandria Bauer)