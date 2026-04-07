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    Sand, Science, and Strategy: Strengthening the Shores of Presque Isle

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    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conducted the 2026 annual spring beach walk, monitoring the shoreline for erosion at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2026. These efforts help combat erosion, protect natural habitats, and ensure the long-term sustainability and public accessibility of the peninsula (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002174
    VIRIN: 260401-A-FB511-2435
    Filename: DOD_111619217
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Sand, Science, and Strategy: Strengthening the Shores of Presque Isle, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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