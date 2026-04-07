Learn more about Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA)

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    At the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, we're at the forefront of safeguarding trust in our federal workforce, in our workspaces, and with our classified IT systems and data. Working hand in hand with our partners in industry, we meticulously inspect, control and monitor access to classified information day in and day out (DOD video by OCCA).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 15:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002173
    VIRIN: 211030-D-D0467-2002
    Filename: DOD_111619215
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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