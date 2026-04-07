Learn more about Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, we're at the forefront of safeguarding trust in our federal workforce, in our workspaces, and with our classified IT systems and data. Working hand in hand with our partners in industry, we meticulously inspect, control and monitor access to classified information day in and day out (DOD video by OCCA).