Learn more about Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA)

At the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, we're at the forefront of safeguarding trust in our federal workforce, in our workspaces, and with our classified IT systems and data. Working hand in hand with our partners in industry, we meticulously inspect, control and monitor access to classified information day in and day out (DOD video by OCCA).
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 15:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002173
|VIRIN:
|211030-D-D0467-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111619215
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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