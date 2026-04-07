Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West conducts joint training

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West and Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct helicopter insertion training aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm, March 16, 2026. This training was to prepare for operations in complex maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey)
This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002168
|VIRIN:
|260316-G-FF318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618781
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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