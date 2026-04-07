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    Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West conducts joint training

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West and Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct helicopter insertion training aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm, March 16, 2026. This training was to prepare for operations in complex maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey)

    This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002168
    VIRIN: 260316-G-FF318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618781
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    PACAREA
    MSRT West
    Coast Guard
    MARSOC
    Marine Corps

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