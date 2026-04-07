Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West conducts joint training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West and Marine Forces Special Operations Command conduct helicopter insertion training aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm, March 16, 2026. This training was to prepare for operations in complex maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey)



This video was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification.