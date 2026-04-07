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    CSAR Hype Reel

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    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A short video highlighting combat search and rescue Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002167
    VIRIN: 260409-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618776
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAR Hype Reel, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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