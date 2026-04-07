A short video highlighting combat search and rescue Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002167
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618776
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAR Hype Reel, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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