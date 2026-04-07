Fires Center of Excellence hosts Best Squad competition

FCOE hosted its annual Best Squad competition from Apr. 6-10, 2026. The competition also awards Best NCO and Best Soldier. Competitors are tested on weapons, physical fitness, patrol lanes, written and board tests and a long ruck march during the week-long event.
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|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 11:53
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