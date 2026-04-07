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    Fires Center of Excellence hosts Best Squad competition

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FCOE hosted its annual Best Squad competition from Apr. 6-10, 2026. The competition also awards Best NCO and Best Soldier. Competitors are tested on weapons, physical fitness, patrol lanes, written and board tests and a long ruck march during the week-long event.


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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002156
    VIRIN: 260409-O-KP881-5715
    Filename: DOD_111618536
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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