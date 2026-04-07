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    Lima Company Confidence Course

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2026. The Confidence Course helps recruits overcome their fears while developing physical and mental courage within themselves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002151
    VIRIN: 260330-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618316
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Recruit, Drill Instructor, Confidence Course, Obstacle

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