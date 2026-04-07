U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2026. The Confidence Course helps recruits overcome their fears while developing physical and mental courage within themselves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002151
|VIRIN:
|260330-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618316
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Lima Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.