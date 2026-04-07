Lima Company 6k Hike

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct A 6-kilometer hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 28, 2026. Hikes are training events that assist in conditioning recruits through exercise, building morale, and creating a sense of belonging between recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002150
|VIRIN:
|260328-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618298
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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