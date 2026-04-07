(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Close Order Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 27, 2026. Historically, COD was a system of controlling and managing large numbers of troops on the battlefield, but it is still practiced by the Marine Corps as a way of instilling discipline, attention to detail, instant obedience to orders, and confidence with weapon handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002148
    VIRIN: 260327-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_111618295
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Close Order Drill, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Close order drill, Drill Instructor, Recruit, Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video