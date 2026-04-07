Lima Company Close Order Drill

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 27, 2026. Historically, COD was a system of controlling and managing large numbers of troops on the battlefield, but it is still practiced by the Marine Corps as a way of instilling discipline, attention to detail, instant obedience to orders, and confidence with weapon handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002148
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-JM917-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111618295
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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