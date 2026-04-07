U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 27, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002147
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618284
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lima Company MCMAP, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.