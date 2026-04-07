Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The bayonet assault course is part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) which helps recruits develop a foundation for hand to hand combat as well as using bayonets.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002146
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-JM917-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111618272
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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