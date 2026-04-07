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    Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The bayonet assault course is part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) which helps recruits develop a foundation for hand to hand combat as well as using bayonets.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002146
    VIRIN: 260324-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_111618272
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Drill Instructor, Recruits, MCMAP, Bayonet Assault Course, MAI

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