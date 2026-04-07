Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The bayonet assault course is part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) which helps recruits develop a foundation for hand to hand combat as well as using bayonets.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)