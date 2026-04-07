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    Decision Support - Alpha Blue

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    "The effort reflects Air University’s role as America’s Airpower University, translating education and innovation into practical capability the Joint Force can use now." - Billy Blankenship.

    https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/4442950/air-university-advances-human-machine-teaming-through-alpha-blue-initiative/

    (U.S. Air Force Video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002144
    VIRIN: 260409-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618261
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Decision Support - Alpha Blue, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AI
    innovation
    Education
    Alpha Blue

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