"The effort reflects Air University’s role as America’s Airpower University, translating education and innovation into practical capability the Joint Force can use now." - Billy Blankenship.
https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/4442950/air-university-advances-human-machine-teaming-through-alpha-blue-initiative/
(U.S. Air Force Video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002144
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618261
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Decision Support - Alpha Blue, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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