Lima Company Obstacle Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Platoon 3038, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Obstacle Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The O-Course tests recruits combat conditioning, physical and mental fortitude, and helps builds confidence by having them overcome challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002143
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618258
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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