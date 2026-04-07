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    161st ARW hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment

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    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing , the 56th Fighter Wing, and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps participate in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment in Phoenix, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights various challenges held during the assessment, which was evaluated by members of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002141
    VIRIN: 260408-Z-QF099-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618253
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st ARW hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    German Armed Forces Proficiency and Marksmanship Badge
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge GAFPB
    Physica Fitness Challenge
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Swim Test

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