161st ARW hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing , the 56th Fighter Wing, and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps participate in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment in Phoenix, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights various challenges held during the assessment, which was evaluated by members of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)