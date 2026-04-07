161st ARW hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment

Members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing , the 56th Fighter Wing, and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps participate in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment in Phoenix, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights various challenges held during the assessment, which was evaluated by members of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002141
|VIRIN:
|260408-Z-QF099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618253
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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