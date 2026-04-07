Wargaming-Warfighter Practitioner Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lisle Babcock, Director of the Air Force Wargaming Institute at Maxwell AFB discusses the importance of wargaming and the impact it has on preparing Airmen and Guardians for the joint fight. "It's a 1G, you're not in the cockpit. You're not trying to avoid threats. You're having a chance to think through the process but I can still change the environment that you're in to continue to look at new and different ways of doing business that you just can't do in a real world exercise or in war."