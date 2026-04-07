Lisle Babcock, Director of the Air Force Wargaming Institute at Maxwell AFB discusses the importance of wargaming and the impact it has on preparing Airmen and Guardians for the joint fight. "It's a 1G, you're not in the cockpit. You're not trying to avoid threats. You're having a chance to think through the process but I can still change the environment that you're in to continue to look at new and different ways of doing business that you just can't do in a real world exercise or in war."
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002140
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-BL084-8864
|Filename:
|DOD_111618171
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wargaming-Warfighter Practitioner Arts, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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