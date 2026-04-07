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    Wargaming-Warfighter Practitioner Arts

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lisle Babcock, Director of the Air Force Wargaming Institute at Maxwell AFB discusses the importance of wargaming and the impact it has on preparing Airmen and Guardians for the joint fight. "It's a 1G, you're not in the cockpit. You're not trying to avoid threats. You're having a chance to think through the process but I can still change the environment that you're in to continue to look at new and different ways of doing business that you just can't do in a real world exercise or in war."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002140
    VIRIN: 260407-F-BL084-8864
    Filename: DOD_111618171
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Wargaming-Warfighter Practitioner Arts, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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