Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 15

Video covering week 15 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002139
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-OL611-4601
|Filename:
|DOD_111618158
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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