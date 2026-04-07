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    B-roll: 3rd Civil Support Team EXEVAL

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers with the 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, were evaluated during their external evaluation (EXEVAL) at 1067th Composite Truck Company Armory, Pheonixville, Pennsylvania, April 8, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002138
    VIRIN: 260408-Z-SW312-1001
    Filename: DOD_111618095
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, B-roll: 3rd Civil Support Team EXEVAL, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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