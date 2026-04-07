Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers with the 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, were evaluated during their external evaluation (EXEVAL) at 1067th Composite Truck Company Armory, Pheonixville, Pennsylvania, April 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002138
|VIRIN:
|260408-Z-SW312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111618095
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: 3rd Civil Support Team EXEVAL, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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