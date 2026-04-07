JTF-DC Airman Spotlight

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erica Gonzalez with the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia speaks about her role in DCNG Security Forces as well her civilian career in Washington March 27, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002136
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-OD941-4874
|Filename:
|DOD_111618077
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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