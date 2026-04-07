(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps and Country Series | Sgt. Fernando Castro | Quiet Fear To Courageous Purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2026

    Video by Kecia Griffin 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Corps & Country is a series spotlighting active-duty Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
    In this episode we introduce you to Sgt. Fernando Castro,
    administrative clerk, Office of the Base Adjutant, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Castro also serves as the Noncommissioned

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 08:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002129
    VIRIN: 260216-O-LV868-9975
    Filename: DOD_111618016
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps and Country Series | Sgt. Fernando Castro | Quiet Fear To Courageous Purpose, by Kecia Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC - MOS/Occupational Fields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video