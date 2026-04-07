Corps & Country is a series spotlighting active-duty Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
In this episode we introduce you to Sgt. Fernando Castro,
administrative clerk, Office of the Base Adjutant, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Castro also serves as the Noncommissioned
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002129
|VIRIN:
|260216-O-LV868-9975
|Filename:
|DOD_111618016
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps and Country Series | Sgt. Fernando Castro | Quiet Fear To Courageous Purpose, by Kecia Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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