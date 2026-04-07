CENTCOM Commander Provides Update on Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, provides an update on Operation Epic Fury, April 9, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002125
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-D0477-3536
|Filename:
|DOD_111617940
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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