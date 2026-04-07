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    Mission Minute: 31st Dental Squadron

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the mission of the 31st Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2026. The 31st Dental Squadron delivers patient focused care and preventative services to keep service members ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002124
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YT022-6321
    Filename: DOD_111617935
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Minute: 31st Dental Squadron, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Dental
    PatientCare
    31MDG
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy

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