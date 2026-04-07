Mission Minute: 31st Dental Squadron

A video highlighting the mission of the 31st Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2026. The 31st Dental Squadron delivers patient focused care and preventative services to keep service members ready to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002124
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-YT022-6321
|Filename:
|DOD_111617935
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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