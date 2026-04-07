video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center, based in Davis, California, is featured in “The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation,” video highlighting its mission, capabilities, and contributions to water resources engineering and analysis, April 9, 2026. The video demonstrates how the Hydrologic Engineering Center develops technical software, conducts research, and provides expertise to support flood risk management, water supply planning, and ecosystem restoration across the nation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).