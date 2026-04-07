The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center, based in Davis, California, is featured in “The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation,” video highlighting its mission, capabilities, and contributions to water resources engineering and analysis, April 9, 2026. The video demonstrates how the Hydrologic Engineering Center develops technical software, conducts research, and provides expertise to support flood risk management, water supply planning, and ecosystem restoration across the nation (U.S. Army Video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 07:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002123
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-FB511-7229
|Filename:
|DOD_111617916
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hydrologic Engineering Center: Advancing Water Resources Analysis for the Nation, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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