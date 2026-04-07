U.S. and Partner Nation Military Leaders Gather at the African Land Forces Summit 26

U.S. and Partner Nation military leaders and representatives met with African Land Force commanders for the African Land Forces Summit, or ALFS, in Rome. This year’s theme focused on military and private sector engagement by emphasizing innovation, dual-use technologies, and non-traditional industry partnerships.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002120
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-DU706-2775
|Filename:
|DOD_111617831
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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