U.S. and Partner Nation Military Leaders Gather at the African Land Forces Summit 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Partner Nation military leaders and representatives met with African Land Force commanders for the African Land Forces Summit, or ALFS, in Rome. This year’s theme focused on military and private sector engagement by emphasizing innovation, dual-use technologies, and non-traditional industry partnerships.

(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)