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    U.S. and Partner Nation Military Leaders Gather at the African Land Forces Summit 26

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    ITALY

    03.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Partner Nation military leaders and representatives met with African Land Force commanders for the African Land Forces Summit, or ALFS, in Rome. This year’s theme focused on military and private sector engagement by emphasizing innovation, dual-use technologies, and non-traditional industry partnerships.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 06:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002120
    VIRIN: 260325-F-DU706-2775
    Filename: DOD_111617831
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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