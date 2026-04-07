809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation

U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade conduct sling load and rafting operations with support from CH-47F Chinook helicopters of 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002119
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_111617768
|Length:
|00:08:40
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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