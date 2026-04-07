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    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade conduct sling load and rafting operations with support from CH-47F Chinook helicopters of 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002119
    VIRIN: 260408-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_111617768
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, 809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usarmy
    TrainToWin!
    SwordofFreedom
    809th MRBC

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