U.S. Army 1st Lt. Seth Lovette, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, discusses the purpose of the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 2, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 04:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002118
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-LX804-6140
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111617685
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies participate in a Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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