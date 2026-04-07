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    U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies participate in a Norwegian Foot March

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    POLAND

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Seth Lovette, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, discusses the purpose of the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 2, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 04:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002118
    VIRIN: 260402-A-LX804-6140
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111617685
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PL

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    TAGS

    3-8TH CAV
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    366thMPAD26
    EFDI

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