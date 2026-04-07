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    PV2 Corson Red Friday

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Broderick Hennington 

    AFN Daegu

    PV2 Corson serving with the 188th Military Police Company at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, sends a shoutout to his family in the United States as he serves his country during the Army's 250th year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 01:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002116
    VIRIN: 260316-A-CD491-1328
    Filename: DOD_111617588
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PV2 Corson Red Friday, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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