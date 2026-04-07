PV2 Corson serving with the 188th Military Police Company at Camp Walker, Republic of Korea, sends a shoutout to his family in the United States as he serves his country during the Army's 250th year.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 01:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002116
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-CD491-1328
|Filename:
|DOD_111617588
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PV2 Corson Red Friday, by SSG Broderick Hennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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