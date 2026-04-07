Yokota Air Base hosted the annual Sakura Festival on April 4, 2026. This annual festival brings together the American Military and the Japanese community.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 20:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002103
|VIRIN:
|260404-N-GE102-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111617318
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Update-Yokota Air Base Sakura Festival, by SA Evan Iannazzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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