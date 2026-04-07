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    1-35 Banzai | Storm Preperation

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    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division prepare and stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and various equipment, in preparation to respond to potential heavy flooding on Oahu before a storm at Schofield Barracks, April 07, 2026. Staging equipment is a critical step, ensuring 25th ID can quickly and effectively aid the community of Hawaii should the need arise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002098
    VIRIN: 260407-A-QQ238-5276
    Filename: DOD_111617290
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

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    This work, 1-35 Banzai | Storm Preperation, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    local communities
    25ID
    Hawaii
    Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Garrison - Hawaii

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