U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division prepare and stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and various equipment, in preparation to respond to potential heavy flooding on Oahu before a storm at Schofield Barracks, April 07, 2026. Staging equipment is a critical step, ensuring 25th ID can quickly and effectively aid the community of Hawaii should the need arise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002098
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-QQ238-5276
|Filename:
|DOD_111617290
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-35 Banzai | Storm Preperation, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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