U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando IIs assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing perform low level maneuvers over Fukuoka, Japan, March 31 - April 1, 2026. The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of visual acquisition and intercept by airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton) (This video has been altered for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 00:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002096
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-IK699-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111617258
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, MC-130: Low and dark over the Indo-Pacific (B-roll), by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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