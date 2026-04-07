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    MC-130: Low and dark over the Indo-Pacific (B-roll)

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando IIs assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing perform low level maneuvers over Fukuoka, Japan, March 31 - April 1, 2026. The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of visual acquisition and intercept by airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton) (This video has been altered for security purposes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002096
    VIRIN: 260401-F-IK699-2001
    Filename: DOD_111617258
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130: Low and dark over the Indo-Pacific (B-roll), by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    MC-130J
    1 SOS
    INDO-PACOM
    353 SOW
    PACAF

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