MC-130: Low and dark over the Indo-Pacific (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002096" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando IIs assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing perform low level maneuvers over Fukuoka, Japan, March 31 - April 1, 2026. The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of visual acquisition and intercept by airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton) (This video has been altered for security purposes)